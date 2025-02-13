NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India-based Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s USA subsidiary, Thursday announced the launch of Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1 percent for the treatment of acne.The company added that Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1 percent is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Evoclin Foam, 1 percent, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.Notably, the Evoclin Foam, 1 percent market reported annual sales of approximately $5.8 million, according to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2024.Thursday, Glenmark closed at INR 1,411.20, up 0.36 percent on the National Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX