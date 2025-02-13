CREMER North America Expands Production Capabilities With New Mixer Line at Cincinnati Facility

The Expansion is Set to Boost Manufacturing Efficiency and Strengthen the Company's Partnerships

CREMER North America, a leader in providing high-quality oleochemicals and contract manufacturing across pet care, personal care, household and industrial cleaning, adhesives, lubricants, and more, is proud to announce the expansion of its production plant in Cincinnati. The addition of a third production line is set to boost manufacturing efficiency and strengthen the company's growing partnerships with its customers.

CREMER North America Executives & Employees

CREMER North America executives and employees come together to celebrate the growth and expansion surrounding the launch of the new production line.

"We are thrilled to expand our operations here in Cincinnati," said Scott Tatro, VP of Operations at CREMER North America. "The addition of this new line speaks to our ongoing commitment to innovation and our ability to scale operations effectively. It's a true testament to the spirit of collaboration and teamwork at CREMER North America. Everyone from our operations team to our partners and support staff, worked together to make this expansion a reality."

In addition to increasing production capabilities, the new line will generate a 10% increase in staffing, further strengthening the team's ability to deliver exceptional products and services. This expansion provides opportunities for cross-training and career growth, benefiting current employees while ensuring that CREMER North America can continue to meet customer needs with a skilled, dynamic workforce.

"As we grow, so does the opportunity for our employees to grow with us," added Tatro. "Cross-training and ability to develop new skills are integral to our culture, and this expansion ensures that everyone has the chance to contribute to both personal growth and the continued success of the company."

CREMER North America is a trusted partner to leading brands, and this expansion supports operational excellence and employee growth. For more information about CREMER North America, visit cremerna.com. CREMER North America is a subsidiary of CREMER Holding Company. Learn more about CREMER Holding Company at cremer.de.

###

About CREMER North America:

CREMER North America is your regional oleochemical supplier with a global reach. Our global network grants you access to oleochemical supplies, contract manufacturing, and end-to-end solutions that help you improve your outcomes and reduce manufacturing costs. CREMER has three North American facilities for oleochemical supply and manufacturing services accessible throughout the United States and beyond.

SOURCE: CREMER North America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire