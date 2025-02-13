Discovery Education Presents New Resources for Engineers Week 2025

Discovery Education is offering a new suite of diverse digital resources supporting Engineers Week 2025 activities. Established in 1951, Engineers Week immerses students in the future of engineering and helps create pathways for students seeking engineering careers. Discovery Education is the creator of essential K-12 teaching and learning solutions.

Occurring February 16-22 and focusing on the theme "Design Your Future," Engineers Week inspires student curiosity in engineering while showing how engineering changes the world. Discovery Education's curated new collection of standards-aligned, high-quality resources includes:

The Engineering Channel: Available to users of Discovery Education Experience, the Engineering Channel offers diverse content segmented by grade band. From videos and quizzes to activities, reading passages, and more, there's something for every student.

Career Connect: Available to users of Discovery Education Experience, educators can invite an engineer to a virtual classroom visit through Career Connect. This new tool promotes student curiosity by connecting classroom learning to real-world applications and potential careers. Through Career Connect, educators request virtual classroom visits from industry professionals, selecting from an array of job types, industries, languages, and locations. Then, students meet directly with diverse industry professionals, such as engineers from ASME, Nucor, LydaHill Philanthropies, and more.

Engineering Lessons: Available to users of Mystery Science by Discovery Education, this collection of engineering-focused lessons offers thought-provoking scenarios and accompanying activities. Mystery Science by Discovery Education is an engaging standards-aligned science curriculum for grades K-5 designed to help students stay curious.

Career Videos: The STEM Careers Coalition offers a collection of career profile videos spotlighting engineering professionals in STEM. Students can easily make the link between classrooms and careers with the videos and accompanying lessons, activities, and hands-on student activations. The STEM Careers Coalition is an alliance of industries and non-profit organizations, reaching 11M+ students with equitable access to STEM resources and career connections since its launch in 2019. The Coalition will continue to ignite student curiosity and influence a diverse future workforce.

Video Topic Series: Available from Engineering Dreams, a program with ASME, the video topic series explores how engineering helps solve real-world community challenges. The series also features companion activities and educator guides.

"Engineers Week provides an incredible opportunity to inspire curiosity and build student confidence about the many career pathways available in the field of engineering," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances at Discovery Education. "These engineering-focused resources not only link classroom learning to the real world of engineering, but also empower students to envision themselves as problem solvers and innovators."

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com

