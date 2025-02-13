Braegen AI LLC, a software-as-a-services ("SaaS") business, comprised of a management team whose members each have more than 20 years of success in the fields of law, insurance, private equity, artificial intelligence ("AI"), quantum computing and intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of the Virtual Litigator, a product that will transform the way lawyers and other professionals analyze litigation through the power of AI. The Virtual Litigator will be available commercially at the end of Q1 2025.

The Virtual Litigator is an advanced interactive database, in-take and triage platform, and predictive engine that can quickly, cost-effectively, accurately and unbiasedly predict the outcome of anticipated or pending litigation, even if the case has not yet been filed. The AI-based solutions platform has the ability to do case intake and analysis, triage, data mining, underwriting, and aspects of case management as effectively as an experienced litigator, but in a fraction of the time and cost, and without personal bias or preconceived notions about the merits, parties, or other factors for which there are inherent subjectivities. The platform's core function is to predict certain key metrics accurately and objectively in litigation cases, such as outcome, cost, quantum and duration.

Concerning the capabilities of the Virtual Litigator, Braegen AI's Chief Intelligence Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Michael Ouliel, said that "the combination of cutting-edge technologies and years of deep domain expertise creates a unique proposition for the legal and commercial intelligence markets. The Virtual Litigator was developed to meet the exacting needs and requirements of demanding users in those markets with immediate measurable benefits."

Braegen AI anticipates that the Virtual Litigator will serve as an indispensable tool to legal professionals that will complement their existing knowledge and expertise. Beyond just practicing lawyers, Braegen AI expects that analysts, underwriters, inhouse legal departments, accountants, investigators, insolvency practitioners, and investment professionals will benefit from the ability to predict the outcome and other key metrics of anticipated or ongoing litigation accurately and efficiently. The product will serves as a FORCE MULTIPLIER, allowing professionals to do the work of many of their peers much faster, more accurately, unbiasedly, and reliably than they otherwise could alone. Key benefits of the platform include those described below.

Increased efficiency. Law firms and legal professionals will save considerable time and effort on research, analysis and discovery, resulting in significant cost savings to the firm and ability to reallocate that time and effort expenditure to more lucrative billing activities.

Higher margins of success. The ability to accurately select cases most likely to have successful outcomes allows lawyers to tailor their caseload to only include winners.

Data-backed litigation and settlement strategies. The comprehensive library of data points available about a case will allow lawyers and clients to approach litigation and settlement armed with precise knowledge about the value of a claim leading to faster and/or larger settlements.

Viable alternative business models for lawyers. As users become more comfortable with the accurate predictions provided by the Virtual Litigator, they may elect to move from traditional hourly-based billing models to hybrid or contingency fee billing paradigms, where they share more lucrative upside without any increased risk.

Christopher DeLise, Braegen AI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated that "I am enormously proud and fortunate to be leading such an exceptional group of experienced professionals in their respective fields. Each person on the senior team has founded, scaled, and successfully exited significant businesses during their career, and thus recognized the immense value and synergies of working together to develop transformative products that will enable Braegen AI's customers to win more frequently and consistently. While it has taken us nearly eight years to build the Virtual Litigator, it is but the first of a series of transformative products that will be launched over the next 18 months which will revolutionize legal tech, commercial intelligence and investigations, and threat assessment.

Braegen AI will debut the Virtual Litigator at the American Association for Justice Conference in Miami on February 15-18, 2025.

About Braegen AI.

Braegen AI is an extraordinary SaaS technology company that combines exceptional domain expertise with industry leading AI prowess to build the world's most innovative and sophisticated AI-driven, mission critical solutions for its customers. By leveraging its proprietary technologies and deep domain expertise, Braegen AI's products provide transformative tools for its customers to become winners. Braegen AI: helping you win.

