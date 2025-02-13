A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Overtime and Victory+ Join Forces for Streaming Partnership

Overtime today announced a distribution agreement with Victory+ to provide its fans with a premium ad-supported streaming experience. Victory+ will broadcast non-exclusive games from Overtime's four sports properties including OTE and OT Select in basketball, OT7 in football and OTX in boxing.

Victory+, owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), is a premium free sports streaming service that streams regional games for the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks and, starting in March 2025, the Texas Rangers. The direct-to-consumer sports streaming service does not require a subscription or credit card to watch, and features hours of sports-related content as well as live hockey, baseball, soccer and football games for viewers.

"Like Overtime, Victory+ is an innovative disruptor in the sports industry, so it made perfect sense to work together," said Overtime President Farzeen Ghorashy. "Together, we found an opportunity to use Victory+'s platform to bring our games and incredible athletes to a wider audience that is spending more of its time watching live competition online."

"Overtime continues to redefine how the next generation engages with sports and that vision aligns perfectly with Victory+, a service built for fans who crave free, high-quality sports content," said Joe Leavitt, APMC's Chief Revenue Officer. "By bringing Overtime's dynamic programming to Victory+, we're giving fans even more ways to connect with the athletes and stories they love."

This deal serves as another avenue to help bring Overtime's league play to its 100MM+ Gen-Z and Millennial audience. Fans will be able to stream the upcoming OTE playoffs, showcasing all-star basketball talent, on February 18 as well as the launch of the OT7 football season beginning March 15 - available for free on Victory+. This reinforces the commitment of Victory+ to deliver high-energy, engaging sports content that resonates with today's fans while giving Overtime's athletes another platform to shine on.

Victory+ was officially announced on July 8, 2024, and commercially launched in September 2024. The service is heavily focused on the fan experience, including exclusive giveaways just for watching Victory+ for free.

About Overtime

Overtime empowers the next generation of athletes and fans across digital platforms by building disruptive new sports leagues and developing and distributing original sports content.

Overtime owns and operates OTE and Overtime Select in basketball, OT7 in football, and OTX in boxing, while producing over 150 pieces of original sports content weekly for its 115MM+ global followers. The company is a key partner to marquee sports leagues and rights holders worldwide, including the NFL and NBC Sports for the Olympic Games. Overtime's business model is driven by sponsorships, e-commerce, licensing and media rights.

Overtime is funded by top VC firms, strategic investors, industry leaders, and athletes, including Liberty Media Corporation, Amazon, Andreessen Horowitz, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Sapphire Sport, Winslow Capital, Spark Capital, Micromanagement Ventures (the family of the late David Stern), Black Capital, Blackstone Strategic Partners, Alexis Ohanian, Bezos Expeditions, Drake, Quavo and 40+ NBA and NFL stars including Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and Trae Young. Five NBA team owners and over 6% of active NBA players have invested in Overtime.

About Victory+

Victory+ is a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct-to-consumer sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. It is the newest streaming service from A Parent Media Co. Inc. and features free regional streaming of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, Texas Rangers, and more. Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

SOURCE: A Parent Media Co. Inc.

