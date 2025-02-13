Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2025 20:18 Uhr
KPMG: ESG Voices: Building a Sustainable Future - an Interview With Honorable Mia Mottley, the First Female Prime Minister of Barbados

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2025 / In this episode, John McCalla-Leacy, KPMG's Head of Global ESG, interviews the Honorable Mia Mottley, the first female Prime Minister of Barbados, a role she has held since 2018.

The Prime Minister speaks about the pressing climate crisis, how AI and tech is changing business, and the importance of engaging people when building a sustainable future.

Click here to listen to Episode 31 of ESG voices

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KPMG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KPMG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kpmg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KPMG



