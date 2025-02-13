KPMG: ESG Voices: Building a Sustainable Future - an Interview With Honorable Mia Mottley, the First Female Prime Minister of Barbados

In this episode, John McCalla-Leacy, KPMG's Head of Global ESG, interviews the Honorable Mia Mottley, the first female Prime Minister of Barbados, a role she has held since 2018.

The Prime Minister speaks about the pressing climate crisis, how AI and tech is changing business, and the importance of engaging people when building a sustainable future.

