WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department finished off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday, revealing this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds attracted below average demand.The thirty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.748 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.33.Last month, the Treasury sold $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 4.913 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.The ten previous thirty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.The Treasury Department on Thursday also revealed the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.The Treasury said it plans to sell $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction dew to be announced next Wednesday.Last month, the Treasury sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting well above average demand.The Treasury also announced the results of this month's auctions of $58 billion worth of three-year notes and $42 billion worth of ten-year notes earlier this week.The three-year note auction attracted well above average demand, while the ten-year note auction attracted modestly below average demand.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX