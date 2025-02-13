WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Thursday as the dollar shed ground after despite data showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices.U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to levy reciprocal tariffs on countries taxing U.S. imports raised concerns about a trade war and supported the yellow metal.The dollar index dropped to 107.26, losing more than 0.6%, before recovering slightly.Gold futures for February closed up $16.90 or about 0.58% at $2,925.90 an ounce, a new record closing high.Silver futures for February settled at $32.650 an ounce, losing $0.045 or 0.14%, while Copper futures for February climbed to $4.7685 per pound, gaining $0.0705 or about 1.5%.The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.4% in January after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5% in December.Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.3% compared to the 0.2% uptick originally reported for the previous month.Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of producer price growth in January was unchanged from an upwardly revised 3.5% in December. The annual rate of producer price growth was expected to slow to 3.2% from the 3.3% originally reported for the previous month.Another report from the Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 213,000 in the week ended February 8th, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 220,000.Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 215,000 from the 219,000 originally reported for the previous week.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX