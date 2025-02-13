WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices drifted lower on Thursday as geopolitical concerns eased a bit amid hopes of an end to the Russia-Ukraine war after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to presidents of Russia and Ukraine over phone.Recent data showing a bigger than expected increase in crude inventories in the U.S. weighed on oil prices.Trump said on Wednesday that he held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and then with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump and Putin are reportedly planning to meet to hold talks to end the war.After a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, there are expectations that a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would usher in the end of sanctions affecting supply flows.West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March closed down $0.08 at $71.39 a barrel.Brent crude futures were down marginally at $75.15 a barrel a little while ago.In its monthly oil report, International Energy Agency (IEA) has raised its forecast for demand growth this year to 1.1 million barrels per day from 0.87 million. The agency reiterated that its expects new supply to outpace demand growth this year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX