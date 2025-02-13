WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter in line with the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $229.8 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $229.8 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $341.5 million or $0.84 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $1.898 billion from $1.821 billion last year.Ingersoll Rand Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $229.8 Mln. vs. $229.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $1.898 Bln vs. $1.821 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX