WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $512 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $440 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $497 million or $1.58 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $4.046 billion from $3.832 billion last year.Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $512 Mln. vs. $440 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $4.046 Bln vs. $3.832 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX