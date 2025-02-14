DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion plc (ALLE), a global security products and solutions provider, through one of its subsidiaries, said that it agreed to acquire Lemaar Australia Pty Ltd, a privately held door hardware company based in Victoria, Australia. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.After the transaction closes, Lemaar will report into the Allegion International segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Tim Eckersley.Bill Spyrou, owner of Lemaar, will serve in an advisory capacity, supporting a smooth transition for the business as it joins Allegion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX