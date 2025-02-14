MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Revised quarterly national accounts data from the euro area is the top economic news due on Friday.At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to release Germany's wholesale prices for January. Economists forecast wholesale prices to rise 0.2 percent on month, following a 0.1 percent rise in December.At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss producer and import prices for January. Prices are expected to gain 0.1 percent month-on-month after remaining flat in December.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases final consumer and harmonized prices for January. The preliminary estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 3.0 percent from 2.8 percent in December.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to publish Eurozone quarterly national accounts for the fourth quarter. The statistical office is expected to confirm that the currency bloc stagnated after expanding 0.4 percent in third quarter.At 5.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is forecast to hold its benchmark rate at 21.00 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX