Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting a dividend of NOK 2.25 per share on the basis of the company's financial statements for the financial year 2024.
Dividend amount: NOK 2.25 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: May 9, 2025
Ex-date: May 12, 2025
Record date: May 13, 2025
Payment date: May 20, 2025
Date of approval: 9 May 2025
Investor contact:
Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
