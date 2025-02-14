Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - A groundbreaking new design for green hydrogen production has been developed by a team led by Dr. Edison Ang at the National Institute of Education at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) together with other scientists at Zhejiang Ocean University. While the material at the heart of this breakthrough, carbon nitride, has been known for years, it's the innovative design that is revolutionizing how clean energy is produced.

What's New About the Design?

The breakthrough isn't in the material itself, but in how it's structured. Dr. Edison Ang's team created a Janus homojunction, a new way of arranging the layers of carbon nitride. In this design, two layers of carbon nitride are stacked together-one layer is rich in nitrogen, and the other is rich in carbon. This unique arrangement creates a powerful internal electric field, which makes the material much better at splitting water molecules to produce hydrogen.

"By rethinking how we design materials at a nanoscale level, we can unlock new possibilities for cleaner, more efficient energy production," explains Dr. Edison Ang.

Why Is This Design Important?

The key to this breakthrough is the Janus homojunction design. It creates a special interface between the two layers of carbon nitride, boosting the movement of electrons and helping the material split water more efficiently. This electric field is the reason the new design is so much better at hydrogen production compared to older methods. In fact, the new design makes green hydrogen production up to 14 times more efficient than previous versions of carbon nitride.

"By creating a special interface between the two layers, we're able to make the process of producing hydrogen much faster and more efficient. It's an exciting step toward making green hydrogen a real, powerful solution for a cleaner, more sustainable world." Dr. Edison Ang adds.

How Does This Help Clean Energy?

This new design paves the way for green hydrogen, a clean and sustainable energy source that doesn't release harmful emissions. Hydrogen is a powerful fuel that can be used to power everything from homes to cars but producing it efficiently has always been a challenge. Thanks to the innovative design, the world is one step closer to hydrogen that can be produced on a larger scale, helping to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and combat climate change.

This innovative design brings a future where green hydrogen can play a significant role in providing clean, renewable energy for the world.

"By improving the efficiency of green hydrogen production through innovative material design, we're not only reducing our reliance on fossil fuels but also taking a crucial step in the fight against climate change," says Dr. Edison Ang.

The study has been published in Materials Horizons. For more details, the full study can be accessed here: https://doi.org/10.1039/D4MH01316F

