Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459 | Ticker-Symbol: HUKI
Tradegate
14.02.25
09:04 Uhr
37,640 Euro
+1,660
+4,61 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,36038,46009:06
0,0000,00009:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2025 07:46 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huhtamäki Oyj: Huhtamaki to separate Fiber Foodservice business segment into two distinct segments: Fiber Packaging and Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania

Finanznachrichten News

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 14.2.2025 AT 08:35 EEST?
??
Huhtamaki is separating the Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania business segment into two distinct business segments, Fiber Packaging and Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania. The change is expected to take effect as of April 1, 2025, at the latest.

"We are separating our Fiber Foodservice business into two distinct business segments to empower our teams to serve our customers more efficiently. This strategic move positions us for profitable growth by giving accountability to the businesses and increasing speed of execution in a changing business landscape. It will support our goal of being the first choice in sustainable packaging", says Ralf K. Wunderlich, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

The business segments were integrated in 2020. In external reporting the businesses have continued to be reported separately, and this change will not impact external reporting.? Combining the businesses in 2020 has achieved the initially projected synergies and built foundations for growth by seizing promising market opportunities.

"By focusing again on their own areas of expertise, both segments can drive innovation more effectively. The segments will continue to work in close collaboration on development areas, including the important smooth molded fiber technology. This change will also ensure alignment with Huhtamaki's strategic objectives as we can streamline processes and clarify responsibilities", Ralf K. Wunderlich says.

Both segments will have their own presidents, who will be part of the Global Executive Team. Sara Engber (56) has been appointed President, Fiber Packaging and member of the Global Executive Team at Huhtamaki. Fredrik Davidsson will continue as a member of Global Executive Team as President, Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania.

Separation of the businesses is subject to finalizing potential statutory consultation requirements where applicable.

For further information, please contact:
Maria Tomminen, Senior Manager, External Communications & Media Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7801?

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications?

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18?000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki's net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at?www.huhtamaki.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.