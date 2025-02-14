PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French aircraft equipment manufacturer Safran SA (SAFRF.PK) reported that its net loss attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year 2024 was 667 million euros or 1.60 euros per share compared to net income of 3.444 billion euros or 8.07 euros per share in 2023. The latest year results included changes in the fair value of instruments hedging future cash flows that will be recognized in profit or loss in future periods of 4.670 billion euros excluding tax.Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year was 3.068 billion euros or 7.29 euros per share compared to 2.028 billion euros or 4.70 euros per share in the prior year.Consolidated recurring operating income for 2024 was 4.186 billion euros compared to 3.309 billion euros in 2023.Consolidated revenue for 2024 rose to 27.716 billion euros from 23.651 million euros in 2023. Adjusted revenue stood at 27.317 billion euros, up by 17.8% compared to 2023 or up 17.1% on an organic basis.In 2024, the difference between consolidated revenue and adjusted revenue reflects a 399 million euros positive impact resulting from foreign currency hedging transactions.For fiscal year 2024, a dividend payment of 2.90 euros per share will be proposed to the shareholders' vote at the Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2025. It represents an increase of 32% over the prior year dividend's 2.20 euros.During its Capital Markets Day held on December 5, 2024, Safran announced a new 5 billion euros share buyback for cancellation from 2025 to 2028.In that context, on January 9, 2025, Safran launched a first tranche for a maximum amount of 350 million euros to be carried out from January 10, 2025 and no later than April 14, 2025.Safran raises its outlook and now expects to achieve for full-year 2025 at constant scope, i.e. excluding the contemplated acquisition of Collins Aerospace's actuation & flight controls business.The company now projects annual recurring operating income to be in the range of 4.8 billion euros - 4.9 billion euros compared to the prior estimation of 4.7 billion euros - 4.8 billion euros.The company raised annual free cash flow outlook to a range of 3.0 billion euros - 3.2 billion euros from the prior outlook of 2.8 billion euros - 3.0 billion euros.The company still expects around 10% growth in annual revenue.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX