HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy grew at a slower pace in the final quarter of 2024, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.Gross domestic product rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.1 percent sequentially in the December quarter, following a 0.3 percent growth in the previous quarter. Moreover, the Finnish economy remained in expansion for the fourth straight quarter.During December, Finland's economic output rose 0.9 percent annually versus a 1.2 percent growth in November.The overall growth was mainly driven by a 17.8 percent surge in primary production, and secondary production advanced by 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, the service sector showed a stagnant change compared to last year.On a monthly basis, national output remained flat in December after rising 0.2 percent in the prior month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX