Augere Medical AS: Augere Medical strengthens its management team

The changes strengthen Augere's ability to focus on commercial activities and strategic objectives

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the MDR CE-mark for its Class IIb PolypAID system and the recent "first close" NOK 23M (USD 2.1M) financing round, the company strengthens its management team and makes adjustment to its Board to focus on commercial activities.

Jon H. Hoem will be heading the company as CEO, and he is joined in the management team by Pia H. Smedsrud (Chief Medical Officer), Tor Jan Berstad (Chief Technology Officer), Daniel Mork Engen (QARA Manager), David Borge Larsen (Nordic sales manager), Arne Nilsen (European sales and marketing manager), and Ali Nobakht (Chief Strategy Officer).

Even Guttormsen is appointed as the Chair of the Board by the Board of Directors.

Mr. Hoem commented: "After some inspiring months as Executive Chair, I'm delighted to take on the daily management of the company and thank the Board for its trust and David for his hard work in the transition period. I'm delighted that Pia takes on the CMO role and that Ali has joined the company in the pivotal year we have started."

The new structure will enable the company to focus its resources on the ongoing European launch of the PolypAID system, to expand to other geographies over time and to continue the technology development for improved polyp detection and new features of the PolypAID system.

About Augere Medical

Augere Medicalis a commercial stage Norwegian medical technology company founded in 2018 and is developing systems based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve polyp detection rates during screening for colorectal cancer. Augere's first product, the PolypAID system, is being developed in cooperation with leading colonoscopists and in close cooperation with our internal development resources and the research group at Simula Research Laboratory. The company is supported by Norwegian investors and has received public grants from Innovation Norway and the Research Council of Norway. Augere has now started the European launch of the PolypAID system, and this system is not available in other geographies at the current time. The tagline for all our efforts is Confidence in outcomes which highlights the expectations of the endoscopists as well as the patients.

