Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 14-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 13 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 340.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 328.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 334.0220p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,243,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,803,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 334.0220p

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 300 340.00 08:12:46 00073628169TRLO0 XLON 300 340.50 08:33:59 00073630028TRLO0 XLON 968 340.50 08:33:59 00073630029TRLO0 XLON 135 340.00 08:34:13 00073630051TRLO0 XLON 7 340.00 08:34:13 00073630050TRLO0 XLON 450 340.50 08:34:13 00073630053TRLO0 XLON 522 340.50 08:34:13 00073630052TRLO0 XLON 1073 340.00 08:45:54 00073631717TRLO0 XLON 9 338.00 08:56:02 00073632666TRLO0 XLON 303 338.00 08:56:02 00073632665TRLO0 XLON 300 338.00 08:56:02 00073632664TRLO0 XLON 300 338.00 09:04:35 00073633445TRLO0 XLON 1013 337.00 09:09:02 00073634020TRLO0 XLON 25 337.00 09:20:22 00073634996TRLO0 XLON 8 337.00 09:20:39 00073635003TRLO0 XLON 192 336.50 09:22:21 00073635133TRLO0 XLON 370 338.00 09:37:53 00073635853TRLO0 XLON 22 338.00 09:37:53 00073635852TRLO0 XLON 1215 338.00 09:37:53 00073635854TRLO0 XLON 1128 337.00 09:38:01 00073635884TRLO0 XLON 471 337.50 09:38:01 00073635886TRLO0 XLON 626 337.50 09:38:01 00073635885TRLO0 XLON 1086 337.50 10:02:05 00073636947TRLO0 XLON 85 337.50 10:07:05 00073637166TRLO0 XLON 330 337.50 10:07:05 00073637165TRLO0 XLON 4 337.00 10:12:38 00073637408TRLO0 XLON 220 337.00 10:17:58 00073637590TRLO0 XLON 387 337.00 10:17:58 00073637592TRLO0 XLON 400 337.00 10:17:58 00073637591TRLO0 XLON 440 337.00 10:32:58 00073638865TRLO0 XLON 556 337.00 10:32:58 00073638864TRLO0 XLON 226 337.50 10:44:12 00073639425TRLO0 XLON 308 337.50 10:44:12 00073639424TRLO0 XLON 402 337.50 10:44:12 00073639423TRLO0 XLON 20 337.50 10:44:12 00073639422TRLO0 XLON 982 337.50 11:10:24 00073640480TRLO0 XLON 45 337.50 11:16:25 00073640606TRLO0 XLON 37 337.50 11:16:25 00073640605TRLO0 XLON 1057 337.50 11:16:42 00073640613TRLO0 XLON 393 336.00 11:31:15 00073640992TRLO0 XLON 556 336.00 11:31:15 00073640991TRLO0 XLON 1134 335.00 11:44:07 00073641220TRLO0 XLON 518 334.50 12:00:00 00073641890TRLO0 XLON 400 334.50 12:00:00 00073641889TRLO0 XLON 32 334.50 12:06:59 00073642084TRLO0 XLON 100 334.50 12:06:59 00073642083TRLO0 XLON 165 335.00 12:10:49 00073642140TRLO0 XLON 154 335.00 12:10:49 00073642139TRLO0 XLON 556 335.00 12:13:49 00073642210TRLO0 XLON 3 335.00 12:13:49 00073642211TRLO0 XLON 28 335.00 12:13:49 00073642212TRLO0 XLON 152 336.00 12:19:19 00073642321TRLO0 XLON 200 336.00 12:19:19 00073642320TRLO0 XLON 100 336.00 12:19:19 00073642319TRLO0 XLON 964 335.50 12:28:19 00073642507TRLO0 XLON 916 335.00 12:41:24 00073642872TRLO0 XLON 1072 333.50 12:51:16 00073643048TRLO0 XLON 184 333.50 13:04:34 00073643403TRLO0 XLON 1036 333.50 13:06:35 00073643451TRLO0 XLON 33 333.50 13:15:35 00073643582TRLO0 XLON 87 333.50 13:15:35 00073643581TRLO0 XLON 132 333.50 13:20:35 00073643713TRLO0 XLON 907 333.50 13:20:42 00073643714TRLO0 XLON 180 333.00 13:29:17 00073643913TRLO0 XLON 35 333.00 13:29:17 00073643912TRLO0 XLON 398 333.00 13:29:17 00073643911TRLO0 XLON 624 334.00 13:34:59 00073644682TRLO0 XLON

