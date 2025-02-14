Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own -3

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 14-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 13 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 340.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 328.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 334.0220p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,243,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,803,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 334.0220p

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 300 340.00 08:12:46 00073628169TRLO0 XLON 300 340.50 08:33:59 00073630028TRLO0 XLON 968 340.50 08:33:59 00073630029TRLO0 XLON 135 340.00 08:34:13 00073630051TRLO0 XLON 7 340.00 08:34:13 00073630050TRLO0 XLON 450 340.50 08:34:13 00073630053TRLO0 XLON 522 340.50 08:34:13 00073630052TRLO0 XLON 1073 340.00 08:45:54 00073631717TRLO0 XLON 9 338.00 08:56:02 00073632666TRLO0 XLON 303 338.00 08:56:02 00073632665TRLO0 XLON 300 338.00 08:56:02 00073632664TRLO0 XLON 300 338.00 09:04:35 00073633445TRLO0 XLON 1013 337.00 09:09:02 00073634020TRLO0 XLON 25 337.00 09:20:22 00073634996TRLO0 XLON 8 337.00 09:20:39 00073635003TRLO0 XLON 192 336.50 09:22:21 00073635133TRLO0 XLON 370 338.00 09:37:53 00073635853TRLO0 XLON 22 338.00 09:37:53 00073635852TRLO0 XLON 1215 338.00 09:37:53 00073635854TRLO0 XLON 1128 337.00 09:38:01 00073635884TRLO0 XLON 471 337.50 09:38:01 00073635886TRLO0 XLON 626 337.50 09:38:01 00073635885TRLO0 XLON 1086 337.50 10:02:05 00073636947TRLO0 XLON 85 337.50 10:07:05 00073637166TRLO0 XLON 330 337.50 10:07:05 00073637165TRLO0 XLON 4 337.00 10:12:38 00073637408TRLO0 XLON 220 337.00 10:17:58 00073637590TRLO0 XLON 387 337.00 10:17:58 00073637592TRLO0 XLON 400 337.00 10:17:58 00073637591TRLO0 XLON 440 337.00 10:32:58 00073638865TRLO0 XLON 556 337.00 10:32:58 00073638864TRLO0 XLON 226 337.50 10:44:12 00073639425TRLO0 XLON 308 337.50 10:44:12 00073639424TRLO0 XLON 402 337.50 10:44:12 00073639423TRLO0 XLON 20 337.50 10:44:12 00073639422TRLO0 XLON 982 337.50 11:10:24 00073640480TRLO0 XLON 45 337.50 11:16:25 00073640606TRLO0 XLON 37 337.50 11:16:25 00073640605TRLO0 XLON 1057 337.50 11:16:42 00073640613TRLO0 XLON 393 336.00 11:31:15 00073640992TRLO0 XLON 556 336.00 11:31:15 00073640991TRLO0 XLON 1134 335.00 11:44:07 00073641220TRLO0 XLON 518 334.50 12:00:00 00073641890TRLO0 XLON 400 334.50 12:00:00 00073641889TRLO0 XLON 32 334.50 12:06:59 00073642084TRLO0 XLON 100 334.50 12:06:59 00073642083TRLO0 XLON 165 335.00 12:10:49 00073642140TRLO0 XLON 154 335.00 12:10:49 00073642139TRLO0 XLON 556 335.00 12:13:49 00073642210TRLO0 XLON 3 335.00 12:13:49 00073642211TRLO0 XLON 28 335.00 12:13:49 00073642212TRLO0 XLON 152 336.00 12:19:19 00073642321TRLO0 XLON 200 336.00 12:19:19 00073642320TRLO0 XLON 100 336.00 12:19:19 00073642319TRLO0 XLON 964 335.50 12:28:19 00073642507TRLO0 XLON 916 335.00 12:41:24 00073642872TRLO0 XLON 1072 333.50 12:51:16 00073643048TRLO0 XLON 184 333.50 13:04:34 00073643403TRLO0 XLON 1036 333.50 13:06:35 00073643451TRLO0 XLON 33 333.50 13:15:35 00073643582TRLO0 XLON 87 333.50 13:15:35 00073643581TRLO0 XLON 132 333.50 13:20:35 00073643713TRLO0 XLON 907 333.50 13:20:42 00073643714TRLO0 XLON 180 333.00 13:29:17 00073643913TRLO0 XLON 35 333.00 13:29:17 00073643912TRLO0 XLON 398 333.00 13:29:17 00073643911TRLO0 XLON 624 334.00 13:34:59 00073644682TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

400 334.00 13:34:59 00073644681TRLO0 XLON 29 334.00 13:40:29 00073645228TRLO0 XLON 56 334.00 13:40:29 00073645227TRLO0 XLON 128 334.00 13:40:29 00073645226TRLO0 XLON 937 333.50 13:42:32 00073645321TRLO0 XLON 467 332.00 13:52:38 00073645628TRLO0 XLON 556 332.00 13:52:38 00073645627TRLO0 XLON 1064 331.50 14:00:38 00073645838TRLO0 XLON 539 330.50 14:09:49 00073646077TRLO0 XLON 180 330.50 14:09:49 00073646076TRLO0 XLON 84 330.50 14:09:49 00073646075TRLO0 XLON 140 330.50 14:09:49 00073646074TRLO0 XLON 890 331.50 14:26:25 00073646467TRLO0 XLON 284 331.50 14:26:25 00073646466TRLO0 XLON 33 331.50 14:27:25 00073646582TRLO0 XLON 180 331.50 14:27:25 00073646581TRLO0 XLON 343 332.00 14:30:09 00073646649TRLO0 XLON 141 332.00 14:30:09 00073646648TRLO0 XLON 165 332.00 14:30:09 00073646647TRLO0 XLON 38 332.00 14:30:09 00073646646TRLO0 XLON 27 332.00 14:30:09 00073646645TRLO0 XLON 917 330.50 14:37:40 00073647094TRLO0 XLON 826 330.50 14:40:58 00073647334TRLO0 XLON 237 330.50 14:40:58 00073647333TRLO0 XLON 27 331.00 14:47:50 00073647636TRLO0 XLON 108 331.00 14:47:50 00073647635TRLO0 XLON 67 331.00 14:47:50 00073647634TRLO0 XLON 152 331.00 14:47:50 00073647638TRLO0 XLON 148 331.00 14:47:50 00073647637TRLO0 XLON 370 331.00 14:48:59 00073647720TRLO0 XLON 168 331.00 14:48:59 00073647719TRLO0 XLON 147 331.00 14:48:59 00073647718TRLO0 XLON 145 331.00 14:53:59 00073647928TRLO0 XLON 149 331.00 14:53:59 00073647927TRLO0 XLON 5 331.00 14:53:59 00073647926TRLO0 XLON 30 331.00 14:53:59 00073647925TRLO0 XLON 1 329.50 14:55:56 00073648002TRLO0 XLON 92 329.50 14:55:56 00073648001TRLO0 XLON 194 329.50 14:55:56 00073648000TRLO0 XLON 756 329.50 14:55:56 00073647999TRLO0 XLON 1042 330.00 15:03:28 00073648554TRLO0 XLON 875 330.00 15:08:35 00073648769TRLO0 XLON 233 330.00 15:08:35 00073648768TRLO0 XLON 941 330.00 15:14:29 00073648996TRLO0 XLON 300 330.50 15:20:34 00073649206TRLO0 XLON 1064 330.50 15:25:00 00073649401TRLO0 XLON 46 330.50 15:30:00 00073649607TRLO0 XLON 88 330.50 15:30:00 00073649606TRLO0 XLON 200 330.50 15:30:00 00073649605TRLO0 XLON 100 330.50 15:30:00 00073649604TRLO0 XLON 1158 331.00 15:35:00 00073649893TRLO0 XLON 964 331.00 15:39:00 00073650141TRLO0 XLON 70 330.50 15:44:17 00073650392TRLO0 XLON 182 330.50 15:44:17 00073650391TRLO0 XLON 82 330.50 15:44:17 00073650390TRLO0 XLON 29 330.50 15:44:17 00073650389TRLO0 XLON 89 330.50 15:47:09 00073650597TRLO0 XLON 172 330.50 15:47:09 00073650596TRLO0 XLON 300 330.50 15:47:09 00073650595TRLO0 XLON 5 330.50 15:47:09 00073650594TRLO0 XLON 59 330.50 15:51:09 00073650745TRLO0 XLON 3 330.50 15:51:09 00073650744TRLO0 XLON 610 330.50 15:52:09 00073650831TRLO0 XLON 400 330.50 15:52:09 00073650830TRLO0 XLON 648 330.50 15:59:10 00073651191TRLO0 XLON 141 330.50 15:59:10 00073651192TRLO0 XLON 321 330.50 15:59:26 00073651210TRLO0 XLON 787 330.50 16:09:12 00073651768TRLO0 XLON 490 328.50 16:14:35 00073652063TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own -3-

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 376056 EQS News ID: 2086181 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2086181&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)