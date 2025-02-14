Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2025
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
14.02.25
09:59 Uhr
3,900 Euro
-0,020
-0,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
14.02.2025 08:31 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 13 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 
January 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            340.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            328.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            334.0220p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,243,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,803,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 334.0220p

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
300                340.00      08:12:46          00073628169TRLO0      XLON 
300                340.50      08:33:59          00073630028TRLO0      XLON 
968                340.50      08:33:59          00073630029TRLO0      XLON 
135                340.00      08:34:13          00073630051TRLO0      XLON 
7                 340.00      08:34:13          00073630050TRLO0      XLON 
450                340.50      08:34:13          00073630053TRLO0      XLON 
522                340.50      08:34:13          00073630052TRLO0      XLON 
1073               340.00      08:45:54          00073631717TRLO0      XLON 
9                 338.00      08:56:02          00073632666TRLO0      XLON 
303                338.00      08:56:02          00073632665TRLO0      XLON 
300                338.00      08:56:02          00073632664TRLO0      XLON 
300                338.00      09:04:35          00073633445TRLO0      XLON 
1013               337.00      09:09:02          00073634020TRLO0      XLON 
25                337.00      09:20:22          00073634996TRLO0      XLON 
8                 337.00      09:20:39          00073635003TRLO0      XLON 
192                336.50      09:22:21          00073635133TRLO0      XLON 
370                338.00      09:37:53          00073635853TRLO0      XLON 
22                338.00      09:37:53          00073635852TRLO0      XLON 
1215               338.00      09:37:53          00073635854TRLO0      XLON 
1128               337.00      09:38:01          00073635884TRLO0      XLON 
471                337.50      09:38:01          00073635886TRLO0      XLON 
626                337.50      09:38:01          00073635885TRLO0      XLON 
1086               337.50      10:02:05          00073636947TRLO0      XLON 
85                337.50      10:07:05          00073637166TRLO0      XLON 
330                337.50      10:07:05          00073637165TRLO0      XLON 
4                 337.00      10:12:38          00073637408TRLO0      XLON 
220                337.00      10:17:58          00073637590TRLO0      XLON 
387                337.00      10:17:58          00073637592TRLO0      XLON 
400                337.00      10:17:58          00073637591TRLO0      XLON 
440                337.00      10:32:58          00073638865TRLO0      XLON 
556                337.00      10:32:58          00073638864TRLO0      XLON 
226                337.50      10:44:12          00073639425TRLO0      XLON 
308                337.50      10:44:12          00073639424TRLO0      XLON 
402                337.50      10:44:12          00073639423TRLO0      XLON 
20                337.50      10:44:12          00073639422TRLO0      XLON 
982                337.50      11:10:24          00073640480TRLO0      XLON 
45                337.50      11:16:25          00073640606TRLO0      XLON 
37                337.50      11:16:25          00073640605TRLO0      XLON 
1057               337.50      11:16:42          00073640613TRLO0      XLON 
393                336.00      11:31:15          00073640992TRLO0      XLON 
556                336.00      11:31:15          00073640991TRLO0      XLON 
1134               335.00      11:44:07          00073641220TRLO0      XLON 
518                334.50      12:00:00          00073641890TRLO0      XLON 
400                334.50      12:00:00          00073641889TRLO0      XLON 
32                334.50      12:06:59          00073642084TRLO0      XLON 
100                334.50      12:06:59          00073642083TRLO0      XLON 
165                335.00      12:10:49          00073642140TRLO0      XLON 
154                335.00      12:10:49          00073642139TRLO0      XLON 
556                335.00      12:13:49          00073642210TRLO0      XLON 
3                 335.00      12:13:49          00073642211TRLO0      XLON 
28                335.00      12:13:49          00073642212TRLO0      XLON 
152                336.00      12:19:19          00073642321TRLO0      XLON 
200                336.00      12:19:19          00073642320TRLO0      XLON 
100                336.00      12:19:19          00073642319TRLO0      XLON 
964                335.50      12:28:19          00073642507TRLO0      XLON 
916                335.00      12:41:24          00073642872TRLO0      XLON 
1072               333.50      12:51:16          00073643048TRLO0      XLON 
184                333.50      13:04:34          00073643403TRLO0      XLON 
1036               333.50      13:06:35          00073643451TRLO0      XLON 
33                333.50      13:15:35          00073643582TRLO0      XLON 
87                333.50      13:15:35          00073643581TRLO0      XLON 
132                333.50      13:20:35          00073643713TRLO0      XLON 
907                333.50      13:20:42          00073643714TRLO0      XLON 
180                333.00      13:29:17          00073643913TRLO0      XLON 
35                333.00      13:29:17          00073643912TRLO0      XLON 
398                333.00      13:29:17          00073643911TRLO0      XLON 
624                334.00      13:34:59          00073644682TRLO0      XLON 
400                334.00      13:34:59          00073644681TRLO0      XLON 
29                334.00      13:40:29          00073645228TRLO0      XLON 
56                334.00      13:40:29          00073645227TRLO0      XLON 
128                334.00      13:40:29          00073645226TRLO0      XLON 
937                333.50      13:42:32          00073645321TRLO0      XLON 
467                332.00      13:52:38          00073645628TRLO0      XLON 
556                332.00      13:52:38          00073645627TRLO0      XLON 
1064               331.50      14:00:38          00073645838TRLO0      XLON 
539                330.50      14:09:49          00073646077TRLO0      XLON 
180                330.50      14:09:49          00073646076TRLO0      XLON 
84                330.50      14:09:49          00073646075TRLO0      XLON 
140                330.50      14:09:49          00073646074TRLO0      XLON 
890                331.50      14:26:25          00073646467TRLO0      XLON 
284                331.50      14:26:25          00073646466TRLO0      XLON 
33                331.50      14:27:25          00073646582TRLO0      XLON 
180                331.50      14:27:25          00073646581TRLO0      XLON 
343                332.00      14:30:09          00073646649TRLO0      XLON 
141                332.00      14:30:09          00073646648TRLO0      XLON 
165                332.00      14:30:09          00073646647TRLO0      XLON 
38                332.00      14:30:09          00073646646TRLO0      XLON 
27                332.00      14:30:09          00073646645TRLO0      XLON 
917                330.50      14:37:40          00073647094TRLO0      XLON 
826                330.50      14:40:58          00073647334TRLO0      XLON 
237                330.50      14:40:58          00073647333TRLO0      XLON 
27                331.00      14:47:50          00073647636TRLO0      XLON 
108                331.00      14:47:50          00073647635TRLO0      XLON 
67                331.00      14:47:50          00073647634TRLO0      XLON 
152                331.00      14:47:50          00073647638TRLO0      XLON 
148                331.00      14:47:50          00073647637TRLO0      XLON 
370                331.00      14:48:59          00073647720TRLO0      XLON 
168                331.00      14:48:59          00073647719TRLO0      XLON 
147                331.00      14:48:59          00073647718TRLO0      XLON 
145                331.00      14:53:59          00073647928TRLO0      XLON 
149                331.00      14:53:59          00073647927TRLO0      XLON 
5                 331.00      14:53:59          00073647926TRLO0      XLON 
30                331.00      14:53:59          00073647925TRLO0      XLON 
1                 329.50      14:55:56          00073648002TRLO0      XLON 
92                329.50      14:55:56          00073648001TRLO0      XLON 
194                329.50      14:55:56          00073648000TRLO0      XLON 
756                329.50      14:55:56          00073647999TRLO0      XLON 
1042               330.00      15:03:28          00073648554TRLO0      XLON 
875                330.00      15:08:35          00073648769TRLO0      XLON 
233                330.00      15:08:35          00073648768TRLO0      XLON 
941                330.00      15:14:29          00073648996TRLO0      XLON 
300                330.50      15:20:34          00073649206TRLO0      XLON 
1064               330.50      15:25:00          00073649401TRLO0      XLON 
46                330.50      15:30:00          00073649607TRLO0      XLON 
88                330.50      15:30:00          00073649606TRLO0      XLON 
200                330.50      15:30:00          00073649605TRLO0      XLON 
100                330.50      15:30:00          00073649604TRLO0      XLON 
1158               331.00      15:35:00          00073649893TRLO0      XLON 
964                331.00      15:39:00          00073650141TRLO0      XLON 
70                330.50      15:44:17          00073650392TRLO0      XLON 
182                330.50      15:44:17          00073650391TRLO0      XLON 
82                330.50      15:44:17          00073650390TRLO0      XLON 
29                330.50      15:44:17          00073650389TRLO0      XLON 
89                330.50      15:47:09          00073650597TRLO0      XLON 
172                330.50      15:47:09          00073650596TRLO0      XLON 
300                330.50      15:47:09          00073650595TRLO0      XLON 
5                 330.50      15:47:09          00073650594TRLO0      XLON 
59                330.50      15:51:09          00073650745TRLO0      XLON 
3                 330.50      15:51:09          00073650744TRLO0      XLON 
610                330.50      15:52:09          00073650831TRLO0      XLON 
400                330.50      15:52:09          00073650830TRLO0      XLON 
648                330.50      15:59:10          00073651191TRLO0      XLON 
141                330.50      15:59:10          00073651192TRLO0      XLON 
321                330.50      15:59:26          00073651210TRLO0      XLON 
787                330.50      16:09:12          00073651768TRLO0      XLON 
490                328.50      16:14:35          00073652063TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
        2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  376056 
EQS News ID:  2086181 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2086181&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
