BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices increased for the second straight month in December, data from Destatis showed on Friday.The wholesale price index advanced by more-than-expected 0.9 percent from a year ago, after rising 0.1 percent in December. This was the second consecutive increase. Prices were forecast to grow 0.2 percent.The main reason for the increase in wholesale prices was higher prices of non-ferrous metals and semi-finished products. Prices of coffee, tea, cocoa and spices were also considerably more expensive than in the same period last year.Wholesale prices also climbed 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in January, faster than the 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX