PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hermes International SA (0HV2.L) reported a profit for its full year that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled EUR4.603 billion, or EUR43.87 per share. This compares with EUR4.311 billion, or EUR41.12 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to EUR15.170 billion from EUR13.427 billion last year.Hermes International SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR4.603 Bln. vs. EUR4.311 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR43.87 vs. EUR41.12 last year. -Revenue: EUR15.170 Bln vs. EUR13.427 Bln last year.The company will propose a dividend of EUR 16 per share at its General Meeting to be held on April 30. The EUR 3.50 interim dividend, to be paid on February 19, will be deducted from the dividend approved by the General Meeting.In addition, an exceptional dividend of EUR 10 per share will be proposed at the General Meeting.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX