SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro PLC (SGRO.L), a property investment and development company, Friday reported profit before tax of 636 million pounds for fiscal 2024 compared with loss before tax of 263 million pounds in the previous year, primarily helped by property gains on the company's portfolio.Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax increased to 470 million pounds from 409 million pounds a year ago.The company posted earnings per share of 44.7p compared with loss per share of 20.7p last year, while adjusted EPS rose to 34.5p from 32.7p.Rental income increased 7 percent to 628 million pounds from 587 million pounds a year ago. On a like-for-like basis, rental income grew 5.8 percent.Assets under management declined to 20.296 billion pounds from 20.677 billion pounds.Net asset value per share was 889p, up from 886p last year, and adjusted net asset value per share remained flat at 907p.