DJ Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS LN) Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 258.7207 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35898214 CODE: MEUS LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUS LN Sequence No.: 376088 EQS News ID: 2086331 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2086331&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)