BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's unemployment rate remained stable in the final quarter of 2024, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.The jobless rate came in at 7.4 percent in the December quarter, the same as in the previous quarter. In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 6.3 percent.There were 55,300 unemployed people in the country, compared to 56,300 in the third quarter.During the year 2024, the unemployment rate was 7.6 percent, up from 6.4 percent in 2023. Meanwhile, the employment rate dropped to 68.9 percent from 69.2 percent.The unemployment rate grew sharply in the first quarter of 2024, and for the rest of the year, there was a gentle decline and stabilization, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX