BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices declined at a slower pace in January, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.Producer and import prices dropped 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.9 percent decrease in December.Further, this was the slowest rate of decline since the current sequence of fall began in May 2023, when prices had fallen the same 0.3 percent.The producer price index showed a flat change in January, while import prices registered a decrease of 0.8 percent.On a monthly basis, producer and import prices edged up 0.1 percent in January, as expected, after staying stagnant in December.The overall monthly increase was largely driven by higher expenses for petroleum products, watches, and medical and dental instruments and supplies. On the other hand, electricity became cheaper.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX