WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin announced that the agency has found billions of taxpayer dollars parked at a financial institution by the Biden Administration. Zeldin ordered the termination of the financial agent agreement, and to immediately return the entire fund balance to the U.S. Treasury to ensure EPA oversight.The EPA Administrator also announced that he will be referring this matter to the Office of the Inspector General and Congress, and the agency will work with the U.S. Department of Justice.'Roughly twenty billion of your tax dollars were parked at an outside financial institution by the Biden EPA. This scheme was the first of its kind in EPA history and it was purposefully designed to obligate all of the money in a rush job with reduced oversight,' said Zeldin.'One of my very top priorities at EPA is to be an excellent steward of your hard-earned tax dollars. There will be zero tolerance of any waste and abuse,' he added. 'We will review every penny that has gone out the door. The days of irresponsibly shoveling boat loads of cash to far-left, activist groups in the name of environmental justice and climate equity are over.'Two months ago, a video circulated on social media featuring a Biden EPA political appointee talking about 'tossing gold bars off the titanic,' intentionally rushing to get billions of tax dollars recklessly out of the agency before Inauguration Day. During his confirmation hearing, Zeldin committed to ensuring he would work hard to research and account for every dollar spent at EPA, not only during his tenure, but also from the last administration.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX