WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. was sworn in as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch.Immediately after the Oval Office ceremony, President Trump signed the 'Establishing the President's Make America Healthy Again Commission' Executive Order to investigate and address the root causes of America's escalating health crisis, with a focus on childhood chronic disease.'Thank you, President Trump, for your leadership, your confidence in me, and your deep concern for the health of the American people,' Kennedy said. 'You have truly heard the calls of the millions of mothers who simply want the tools - and the truth - so they can make informed decisions for their children.'He promised to solve the childhood chronic disease epidemic.As Secretary, Kennedy will administer and oversee all HHS programs, operating divisions, and activities, including a nearly $2 trillion budget. These divisions include the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and the son of his Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. the new HSS chief is an influential environmentalists and a recipient of TIME Magazine's 'Hero of the Planet' and the Sartisky Peace Award.Kennedy was sworn in after the Senate confirmed his nomination by a 52-48 vote. Republican Mitch McConnell voted against Kennedy.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX