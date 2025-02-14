BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy expanded in the fourth quarter but at a meager pace and employment logged a marginal growth, official data showed on Friday.Gross domestic product grew by revised 0.1 percent sequentially, flash estimate from Eurostat revealed.This follows 0.4 percent growth in the third quarter. The preliminary flash estimate initially showed flat growth for the fourth quarter.On a yearly basis, GDP growth held steady at 0.9 percent, as initially estimated, in the fourth quarter.Today, data showed that the number of employed persons edged up 0.1 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.2 percent rise in third quarter. Year-on-year, employment growth slowed to 0.6 percent from 1.0 percent a quarter ago.In the whole year 2024, the economy grew 0.7 percent and employment increased 0.9 percent from the last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX