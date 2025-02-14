CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 1.0488 against the euro and a 1-1/2-month low of 1.2596 against the pound, from early highs of 1.0447 and 1.2550, respectively.Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to a 2-day low of 152.40 and an 8-day low of 0.9012 from early highs of 153.10 and 0.9050, respectively.Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to nearly a 2-month low of 0.6345, nearly a 3-week low of 0.5711 and more than a 2-month low of 1.4157 from early highs of 0.6310, 0.5676 and 1.4201, respectively.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound, 150.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the franc, 0.64 against the aussie, 0.58 against the kiwi and 1.40 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX