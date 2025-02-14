CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Markets reacted to President Trump's plans to review trade ties with more countries and also his hints about potential delays in levying reciprocal tariffs.Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly negative territory. European benchmarks are trading on a mixed note even as the Eurozone's fourth quarter GDP growth was revised upwards to 0.1 percent from the flat reading reported initially. Asian markets finished trading on a mostly positive note.The Dollar Index extended losses. Bond yields hardened. Crude oil prices attempted a minor rebound. Amidst the Dollar's weakness, gold rallied to a tad below the existing all-time high. Cryptocurrencies mostly rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,560.00, down 0.34% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,107.70, down 0.12% Germany's DAX at 22,529.00, down 0.36% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,741.06, down 0.27% France's CAC 40 at 8,193.86, up 0.36% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,507.25, up 0.12% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,164.50, down 0.79% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,555.80, up 0.19% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,346.72, up 0.43% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,620.33, up 3.69%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0466, up 0.00% GBP/USD at 1.2574, up 0.20% USD/JPY at 152.56, down 0.17% AUD/USD at 0.6333, up 0.24% USD/CAD at 1.4183, down 0.06% Dollar Index at 106.91, down 0.38%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.527%, up 0.04% Germany at 2.4245%, up 0.14% France at 3.114%, up 0.10% U.K. at 4.5610%, up 1.54% Japan at 1.353%, up 0.22%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $75.43, up 0.55%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $71.54, up 0.35%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,958.94, up 0.46%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $97,094.75, up 0.92% Ethereum at $2,709.41, up 1.04% XRP at $2.74, up 12.03% Solana at $200.47, up 4.04% BNB at $675.28, down 4.87%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX