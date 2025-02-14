BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth moderated in the final quarter of 2024, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.Separate official data showed that consumer price inflation eased for the first time in four months in January.On an unadjusted basis, GDP expanded 0.7 percent annually in the December quarter, slower than the 1.2 percent rise in the preceding three-month period.Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted GDP rebounded 0.7 percent yearly in the fourth quarter, following a 0.1 percent contraction in the third quarter.Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter, after rising 0.1 in the previous quarter.In 2024, GDP increased by 0.9 percent as compared to 2023, the agency said.The second estimate is set to be published on March 7.Another official data point showed that consumer price inflation eased to 5.0 percent in January from 5.1 percent in December.Costs for services grew the most by 6.5 percent from last year, followed by prices for non-food goods by 4.6 percent. Food prices alone showed an increase of 4.5 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent in January versus a 0.3 percent gain in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX