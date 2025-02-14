BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation rose further in January to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 2.1 percent increase in December.Further, this was the highest inflation rate since September 2023, when prices had risen 3.7 percent.Prices for consumption goods grew by 2.6 percent, and those for services surged by 6.0 percent.The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 2.6 percent in January from 1.4 percent in December. Inflation based on transportation quickened to 5.5 percent from 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, costs for housing and utilities fell slightly by 0.1 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.8 percent in January versus a 0.2 percent gain in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX