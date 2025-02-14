OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The EV Charging Summit & Expo, North America's premier event dedicated to the electrification of transportation, is set to return to Las Vegas during March 25-27.The EV Charging Summit & Expo, or EVCS, is the largest conference focused on charging infrastructure and the future of electric mobility. It serves as a key meeting point for industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, and stakeholders driving the transition to sustainable transportation.With more than 200 industry experts, 220 exhibitors, and more than 5,000 attendees, the event will feature cutting-edge discussions, innovative solutions, and networking opportunities that shape the future of EV infrastructure.North America is in the era of the EV boom. U.S. electric vehicle sales surged 15.2 percent in Q4 2024, reaching 365,824 units - a record-breaking quarter. Full-year 2024 EV sales hit 1.3 million, marking a 7.3 percent increase from 2023.Chargetronix CEO Xavier Landavazo will discuss the urgent need for infrastructure expansion and the challenges of meeting skyrocketing demand.'The demand for EV charging infrastructure is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, and the industry must keep up,' says Xavier. 'At EVCS 2025, we'll explore real-world strategies to streamline deployments, overcome installation bottlenecks, and leverage technology to future-proof charging networks.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX