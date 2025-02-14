LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth improved in the three months ending December, flash data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 1.8 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, following a 1.2 percent rise in the third quarter.The accelerated growth in the fourth quarter was mainly supported by domestic demand, namely the final consumption of households and public administration, the agency said.On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth held steady at 1.7 percent.On a quarterly basis, GDP advanced 0.5 percent versus a 0.3 percent rise in the third quarter.Data showed that employment remained flat compared to the prior quarter, while it dropped by 0.2 percent annually in the December quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX