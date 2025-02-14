WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased in January to the highest level in just over a year, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.
The consumer price index climbed 5.3 percent year-over-year in January, faster than December's 4.7 percent stable increase.
Further, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2023, when prices had risen 6.2 percent.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.5 percent annually in January, and housing costs were 8.8 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, transport charges rose only 0.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.0 percent in January after remaining flat in the previous month.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News