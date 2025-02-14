WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation increased in January to the highest level in just over a year, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.The consumer price index climbed 5.3 percent year-over-year in January, faster than December's 4.7 percent stable increase.Further, this was the highest inflation rate since December 2023, when prices had risen 6.2 percent.Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.5 percent annually in January, and housing costs were 8.8 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, transport charges rose only 0.3 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.0 percent in January after remaining flat in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX