WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fannie Mae (FNMA.OB), Friday announced the fourth-quarter report, revealing revenue of $7.182 billion from $7.275 billion in the previous year.Income stood at $4.13 billion versus $4.04 billion in the prior year.Fannie Mae's stock closed at $6.73, down 0.15 percent on the OTC Markets.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX