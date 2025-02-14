Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 14

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 13 February 2025 was 179.44p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

14 February 2025