14.02.2025
Monbo Group International: Federal Contractor Sues Navy Over Administrative Procedure Act Violations

WASHINGTON, D.C., WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2025 / Federal contractor Monbo Group International and its affiliate sued the U.S. Department of Navy in the Federal District Court of the District of Columbia for allegedly violating the Administrative Procedure Act.

According to court documents, "the Navy improperly published Monbo Group International and its affiliate's name on a debarment list without following the applicable debarment procedures found in the Federal Regulations and Statutes."

The lawsuit also accuses "the Navy of defamation and interference with Monbo Group International's economic business advantage."

The lawsuit demands an injunction against the Navy. In addition to the injunction, the lawsuit also seeks an order from the Court, directing the Navy to remove references to debarment from the contracting records of Monbo Group International and its affiliate.

The Navy, who is represented by the Department of Justice (DOJ), attempted to have the suit thrown out of court by filing a motion to dismiss, but the Federal District Court Judge denied the Navy's motion to dismiss. In addition to denying the Navy's motion to dismiss, Federal Judge Amit Mehta ordered the Navy to answer the lawsuit and to submit the certified Administrative Record to the Court.

The order issued by Federal District Court Judge, Amit Mehta, represents a major defeat for the Navy. With the order, the case proceeds to trial on the record. "We are pleased with the court's decision and look forward to moving this case forward," the company said.

Navy employees Javier Aponte, Kenneth Brown, Nicholous Johnson, Ross Phillip, and Timothy Vonderharr are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The case is Monbo v. U.S. Department of Navy et al, U.S. District Court For the District of Columbia, Case Number: 1:24-CV-02547.

Contact Information
Media Relations
media@monbogroup.com
+1 410-753-1297

SOURCE: Monbo Group International



