WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies rallied in the past 24 hours amidst the U.S. Dollar's weakness and an easing in global bond yields. The move is despite the turbulence on the trade tariff front as well as recent inflation updates from the U.S. revealing latent price pressures. Bitcoin rallied close to a percent whereas the broader crypto currency market has seen market capitalization increase more than a percent.The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies declined 0.49 percent overnight to 106.78. The day's trading ranged between 106.72 and 107.18 versus the 52-week trading that ranged between 100.16 and 110.18.Ten-year bond yields in the U.S. decreased 1.28 percent whereas the 5-year tenor saw a decline of 1.37 percent. Yields in the longer tenor of 30 years also saw an easing of 0.83 percent. Ten-year bond yields eased in Germany, France and Canada as well. A decline in general interest rates bodes well for cryptocurrencies that are typically non-interest bearing.Gold Futures (for April settlement) touched a high of $2,963.94 before retreating to its current level of $2,937.01, implying an overnight decline of 0.28 percent.Overall crypto market capitalization jumped 1.2 percent overnight to $3.22 trillion. Bullish momentum reverberated across the crypto spectrum, with memes rallying 6.2 percent, AI & Big Data category adding 5.5 percent and DeFi gaining 3.4 percent in market capitalization during the past 24 hours. Trading volume over the 24-hour period however decreased 21 percent to $96 billion.BTC has rallied 0.8 percent overnight to trade at $96,701.51, around 11 percent below the all-time high. BTC has shed 3.1 percent in the past week and more than 2.2 percent over the past 30 days. The leading cryptocurrency traded between $97,221.95 and $95,269.71 in the past 24 hours.Data from Farside Investors showed that Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed outflows of $157 million on Friday as compared with outflows of $251 million a day earlier.Ethereum rallied 2.1 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $2,699.74, around 45 percent below the previous peak recorded in November 2021. Weekly losses are at 3.4 percent. Ether traded between $2,720.29 and $2,615.67 in the past 24 hours.Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed inflows of $13 million on Thursday versus outflows of $41 million a day earlier.3rd ranked XRP (XRP) jumped more than 12 percent overnight to trade at $2.73, around 29 percent below the all-time high touched in January 2018. The cryptocurrency's weekly gains are 8.1 percent. The price movement comes amidst expectations of an approval for an XRP-based ETF product.The price of 5th ranked Solana (SOL) gained 4.3 percent overnight. With weekly losses of 2.1 percent, SOL is currently trading at $197.87, around 33 percent below its record high.6th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 5.2 percent overnight at its current trading price of $664.56. BNB is currently trading 16 percent below the all-time high.8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) rallied 6.5 percent overnight to trade at $0.271. Having gained 3.8 percent in the past week, DOGE is trading 63 percent below the previous peak scaled in May 2021.9th ranked Cardano (ADA) gained 4.2 percent overnight to trade at $0.8077. ADA is currently trading 74 percent below the record high touched in September 2021.10th ranked TRON (TRX) slipped 2.3 percent overnight to trade at $ 0.2314. TRX has added 0.29 percent in the past week. The trading price is 47 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high recorded on December 4, 2024.97th ranked dogwifhat (WIF) topped overnight gains with a surge of more than 23 percent. 32nd ranked OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) followed with gains of 22.43 percent.95th ranked PancakeSwap (CAKE) topped overnight losses with a decline of 16.2 percent. 93rd ranked Onyxcoin (XCN) followed with losses of 11.9 percent in the past 24 hours.For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX