OTC Markets Group Welcomes Lake Ridge Bancorp, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Lake Ridge Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LRBI), the holding company for Lake Ridge Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Lake Ridge Bancorp, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LRBI." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are so pleased to transition our stock trading activity to the OTC Markets Group Inc. With approximately 1,400 shareholders, we believe this is an appropriate step in providing our owners greater liquidity options as we continue to focus on long term shareholder value," says Jim Tubbs, CEO of Lake Ridge Bank.

About Lake Ridge Bancorp, Inc.

Lake Ridge Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Lake Ridge Bank, which offers a full range of business and personal financial services, including business, real estate, agricultural, and consumer lending; crop insurance; wealth management and financial advisory services. With roots dating back to 1897, the bank is headquartered in Monona, Wisconsin with operations throughout southern Wisconsin. Lake Ridge Bank has approximately $3.0 billion in total assets and is the sixth largest bank in Wisconsin.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

