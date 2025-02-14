The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced net income of approximately $369,000, or $0.49 per basic share and $0.48 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to net income of approximately $471,000, or $0.62 per basic share and $0.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded net income of approximately $545,000, or $0.72 per basic share and $0.71 per diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $837,000, or $1.10 per basic share and $1.09 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The Company's fiscal year ends June 30, 2025.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated that the Company's net interest income before provision for loan losses totaled approximately $2.213 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to approximately $2.013 million in the same period in 2023, an increase of approximately $201,000, or 9.96%. The increase in the net interest income before provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $430,000, offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $230,000. In the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Bank recorded a provision for loan losses of approximately $70,000 and no provision for loan losses in during the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, total non-interest income increased approximately $9,000, or 6.09%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $278,000, or 18.25%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $10,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $222,000, office building expense of approximately $6,000, other operating expense of approximately $16,000, professional service expense of approximately $45,000, offset by a decrease in data processing expense of approximately $12,000.

For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Company's net interest income before provision for loan losses totaled approximately $4.363 million, an increase of approximately $479,000, or 12.33%, when compared to the six months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in net interest income before provision for loan losses was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $965,000, or 20.38%, offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $486,000, or 57.19%. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Bank recorded provisions for loan losses of approximately $442,000. There was no provision for loan losses during the six months ended December 31, 2023. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, total non-interest income increased approximately $12,000, or 4.10%, compared to the same period in 2023, while non-interest expense increased approximately $444,000, or 14.59%. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $14,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $340,000, office and equipment of approximately $14,000, professional service expenses of approximately $119,000 offset in part by decreases in data processing expense of approximately $15,000, and other operating expense of approximately $15,000.

The Company's total assets at December 31, 2024 were approximately $117.0 million, as compared to approximately $113.0 million at June 30, 2024. Total stockholders' equity was approximately $15.5 million at December 31, 2024, or 13.2% of total assets, as compared to approximately $14.5 million at June 30, 2024, or 12.80% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol "SRNN".

Certain statements in this release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "target," "plan," "project," "continue," or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management's plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.



(Selected financial data attached) THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands) December 31, June 30, 2024 2024 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 16,592 $ 12,632 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 39,238 37,912 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 120 120 LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,548 and $1,151, respectively 56,999 58,199 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 1,059 1,133 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 946 934 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 2,055 2,124 TOTAL ASSETS $ 117,009 $ 113,054 LIABILITIES DEPOSITS $ 95,528 $ 92,250 FHLB ADVANCES 0 0 OTHER LIABILITIES 6,035 6,338 TOTAL LIABILITIES 101,563 98,588

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,946 13,943 Shares held in trust, 49,081 and 46,454 shares at cost, respectively (804 ) (772 ) Retained earnings 14,429 13,884 Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3,315 ) (3,779 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 15,446 14,466 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 117,009 $ 113,054

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024

(Unaudited) 2023 2024

(Unaudited) 2023

INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans $ 2,598 $ 2,210 $ 5,072 $ 4,176 Interest and dividends on securities 179 183 345 369 Other interest income 126 80 281 188

Total interest income 2,903 2,473 5,698 4,733

INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 690 460 1,335 849 Interest on borrowings 0 0 0 0 Total interest expense 690 460 1,335 849 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 2,213 2,013 4,363 3,884 Provision for loan losses 69 0 442 0 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,144 2,013 3,921 3,884

NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and other non-interest income 31 32 66 68 Miscellaneous income 124 114 237 223 Total non-interest income 155 146 303 291

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 1,138 916 2,163 1,823 Office building and equipment expenses 90 84 184 170 Professional Services Expense 170 125 371 252 Data Processing Expense 188 200 370 384 Other operating expense 214 197 399 414 Total non-interest expense 1,800 1,522 3,487 3,043

Income before income taxes 499 637 737 1,132

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 130 166 192 295



Net Income



$ 369



$ 471



$ 545



$ 837

EARNINGS PER SHARE:

Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.62 $ 0.72 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.61 $ 0.71 $ 1.09

DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ --- $ --- $ --- $ --- AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 759,632 761,257 759,632 761,257 Diluted 766,615 768,395 765,926 768,628