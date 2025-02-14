NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK.NS), Friday announced that it has introduced Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005 percent, a bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent alternative to Xalatan Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005 percent, from Upjohn US 2 LLC.According to IQVIA data, the Xalatan market reached approximately $113.5 million in annual sales for the year ending December 2024.Glenmark's North America President, Marc Kikuchi, emphasized that this marks the company's fourth ophthalmic product, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its portfolio and delivering high-quality solutions to customers.GLENMARK.NS closed Friday's trading at INR 1,323.05, down 6.25 percent or INR 88.15 on the National Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX