iQuanti: Are Dental Implants Worth the Cost?

If you're missing teeth, you may be a good candidate for dental implants. These durable devices can restore your ability to chew and speak. In addition, implants have the ability to prevent jaw deterioration and other serious dental complications that can interfere with your health and overall quality of life. Since dental implants do require an upfront investment, many patients wonder whether they're worth the cost. Keep reading to find out.

Why Dental Implants Are Often Worth It

As long as a dentist has recommended them, dental implants are usually worthwhile. Here's why:

Long-Lasting

Some dental devices, such as dentures, need to be replaced eventually as the mouth grows and changes. Dental implants, on the other hand, can last much longer. In fact, with proper maintenance and care, implants may last a lifetime. Once you invest in them, you're automatically improving your oral health for the long haul.

More Confidence and Self-Esteem

Missing teeth can take a toll on your confidence and ability to live life to the fullest. The good news is dental implants may improve your smile and, in turn, give you the ability to walk through life feeling good about yourself. You'll find it easier to speak and chew without any problems and won't have to worry about confidence issues related to your missing teeth.

Fewer Dental Issues

The consequences of missing teeth go beyond aesthetics. If you ignore them, you increase the risk of bone loss, cavities, and a multitude of other dental problems. With dental implants, you can improve your oral health and protect the durability of your teeth, mouth, and gums. Dental implants may prevent issues that eventually lead to pain, discomfort, and costly procedures.

How Much Do Dental Implants Cost?

Dental implant costs vary greatly. However, in the U.S., a single implant usually runs between $3,000 and $7,000.1 Factors like your geographic location, how many implants you need, the type of material used, and whether you require preparatory procedures such as bone grafting will play a role in what you pay for the procedure. A dentist can provide an accurate quote in a complimentary consultation and allow you to budget accordingly.

How to Pay for Dental Implants

If you don't have the funds to cover dental implants upfront, don't worry. There are a variety of strategies to help make them more affordable, including:

Dental insurance: Dental insurance may not cover dental implants in all cases. However, if you opt for the procedure for medical reasons rather than cosmetic reasons, your policy may cover a portion of them. It doesn't hurt to reach out to your insurer to find out if they can pay for at least some of your implants.

Financing: Most dental offices offer financing options to help patients receive the dental care they need. You may opt for in-office financing or work with a third party to spread out the cost of implants over several months or even years. Even if you have bad credit, you can still get approved.

Savings: If possible, it might be a good idea to simply save up for your dental implants. You can start a dedicated savings account for a procedure and add funds to it every month. You may even pick up a side hustle or sell unwanted items to meet your savings goal faster.

It's possible to pay for dental implants in Fort Lauderdale without breaking the bank. Contact your dentist today to find out whether you can benefit from dental implants.

