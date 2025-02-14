LA Galaxy Players Edwin Cerrillo and Mauricio Cuevas Empower Coachella Valley Migrant Students

With the AEG's Coachella Valley Invitational underway, LA Galaxy players Edwin Cerrillo and Mauricio Cuevas took a break from pre-season matches on February 10, 2025, to meet with migrant students at Palm View Elementary School in Coachella, CA, as part of the school's Migrant Education program. Hosted by the LA Galaxy Foundation, the event provided students with a unique day of mentorship and soccer skill-building.

During the event, Cerrillo and Cuevas participated in a heartfelt conversation with LA Galaxy broadcaster, Joe Tutino, where they shared their personal journeys from youth soccer to the professional stage, and discussed how they overcame the challenges they faced and stayed committed to their dreams.

"Today's event was about fostering confidence and inspiring the next generation," said Gabriel Osollo, Director, Community Relations and LA Galaxy Foundation. "By engaging with their role models in such a personal way, the students gained a sense of empowerment and encouragement to chase their dreams, while also improving their soccer skills."

Following the panel, Martha Saucedo, Chief External Affairs Officer of AEG, presented the Coachella Valley Unified School District's Migrant Program with a check donation in the amount of $5,000. After the presentation, Cerrillo and Cuevas led students through skill-building drills, sharing professional tips and providing hands-on coaching with the students.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District's Migrant Program is dedicated to ensuring students from migrant families achieve academic excellence and graduate with a high school diploma. To learn more about the program, please click here.

The LA Galaxy Foundation, the 501(c)(3) organization associated with the LA Galaxy, is dedicated to assisting the community in which the team lives, works, and plays. LA Galaxy players, coaches, alumni and staff spend countless hours giving back to the community at local schools, hospitals, fields, and events. The LAGF continually strives to aid organizations that meet its mission of supporting and creating education, health, and soccer-related activities and programs for youth in the greater Los Angeles area. To learn more about the LA Galaxy Foundation, click here.



