LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's economy grew at a slightly slower pace in the final three months of 2024 amid a decline in investments, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.Gross domestic product grew a non-seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent year-on-year following a 1.6 percent increase in the third quarter. The pace of growth slowed for the second quarter in a row.Household consumption grew 1.2 percent. Gross fixed capital formation decreased for the third consecutive quarter, down 5.2 percent. Investments in machinery and equipment fell 7.1 percent and those in construction slumped 4.9 percent.Exports increased 3.9 percent and imports rose 2.3 percent. The external trade balance added 1.3 percentage points to GDP growth.Seasonally adjusted annual growth rate slowed to 1.1 percent from 1.3 percent. The quarterly growth rate improved to 0.6 percent from 0.4 percent.For the full year 2024, the Slovenian economy expanded 1.6 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX