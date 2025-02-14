WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that bird flu has quietly infected some veterinarians, underscoring concerns that human cases may be significantly underreported.While earlier research identified infections in farmworkers-some of whom recalled flu-like symptoms. The veterinarians in this study exhibited no signs of illness.The findings suggest that many infections go undetected due to a lack of symptoms. Dr. Gregory Gray, an infectious disease expert at the University of Texas Medical Branch, emphasized that tracking only symptomatic cases fails to capture the full extent of the virus's spread. Occupational exposure, he noted, appears to be driving asymptomatic infections.The CDC conducted its study at a veterinary conference in September 2024, enrolling 150 veterinarians from 46 states. Blood tests revealed antibodies to H5N1 in three individuals, all of whom had worked with dairy cattle.None had knowingly handled infected herds, though one had treated poultry with confirmed infections. One veterinarian had only worked in states with no reported outbreaks, suggesting broader transmission than previously documented.Experts warn that the virus may be circulating in more areas than official data reflects. Virologist Seema Lakdawala stressed the urgency of expanded surveillance, including testing asymptomatic dairy workers and the national milk supply.A federal milk-testing program, launched in December, recently identified a new viral strain in Nevada, reinforcing calls for wider monitoring to curb the virus's spread.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX