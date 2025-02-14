BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in North Macedonia climbed in January led by higher prices for food and transport, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Friday.The consumer price index rose 4.9 percent year-on-year following a 4.4 percent increase in December.Food prices increased 5.0 percent and transport costs grew 5.7 percent. Prices in the recreation and culture group rose 6.5 percent.Clothing and footwear prices rose 3.3 percent and utility costs grew 1.4 percent. Health costs climbed 3.9 percent.Prices rose 0.2 percent from the previous month, when they grew 0.3 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX